Big Inning Fuels Black Bears to Game One Win Over Thunder

July 18, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







In what started as a pitcher's duel on Thursday night quickly became an offensive outburst from West Virginia as they used a six-run top of the eighth to propel them to an 8-1 victory in the second half opener. The Thunder got out to an early 1-0 lead when Ryan Vogel came around to score on an error in the first. In his first start of the season, Seton Hall product Jackson Balzan dealt five innings of shutout baseball, while sprinkling in 5 strikeouts.

Balzan took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors in the effort.

The Black Bears tied the game with an RBI-single in the top of the sixth that came off the bat of Kasten Furr to score Connor McGuire. With the game knotted at one and the bases loaded in their half of the eighth, West Virginia right-fielder Jeff Liquori cleared the bases with a double in the left-center gap to give them a 4-1 lead.

West Virginia would push three more across in the eighth to make it a 7-1 lead. Liquori would tack on his fourth RBI of the night on another double in the top of the ninth to extend the Black Bears' lead.

Game two of the four-game set with West Virginia continues tomorrow night as the Pork Roll look to get back into the win column. Left-hander Cregg Scherrer will get the start for the Pork Roll on Friday night.

