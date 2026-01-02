G League Capital City Go-Go

Keshon Gilbert Posted His First TRIPLE-DOUBLE: 25 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST vs. Knicks

Published on January 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video


Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics

