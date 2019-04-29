Kernels Homestand Preview: April 30 - May 5

It's the first home series in the month of May and your Kernels begin a six-game home stand on Tuesday, April 30th. Here's what you can expect these next six games:

April 30 - May 2 vs. Bowling Green

The Kernels host the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the Midwest League affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, in a three-game series starting Tuesday, April 30th.

It's our first Bark in the Park, presented by Urban Acres, when the Kernels take on Bowling Green on Tuesday, April 30th. Fans can bring their dogs to the game with a special 'doggie' ticket and all dog ticket proceeds benefit Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids. It's also a Great Clips Twins Tuesday where fans can get a special buy one ticket, get one FREE offer from the Kernels email newsletter and Facebook page. The Kernels are wearing special jerseys, sponsored by Great Clips, that will be sold via a silent auction on Friday, August 30th and one lucky fan will win a pair of tickets to a Twins game during the 2019 season. Gates open at 5:30 PM.

The Kernels and Hot Rods continue their series on Wednesday, May 1st at 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM.

Three lucky fans, age 18 and older, will win a 50-inch big screen TV as part of First Federal Credit Union Big Screen Thursday. Fans can get a raffle ticket for the three TV drawings held during the game and you must be present to win. It's also a 94.1 KRNA Thirsty Thursday where 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and water are just $2 all game. Also, show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9 as part of College Night. Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and Bowling Green is set for 6:35 PM.

May 3 - 5 vs. Dayton

The Kernels host the Dayton Dragons, the Midwest League affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, in a three-game series starting Friday, May 3rd.

You'll want to be here when the gates open at 5:30 PM on Friday, May 3rd as the first 500 fans through the gates receive a FREE Mr. Shucks Doghouse Figurine as part of Snoopy Night at the Kernels. Meet Snoopy at the game and the Kernels will wear special Snoopy themed jerseys that will be sold via a silent auction during the game with the proceeds to benefit the Kernels Summer Reading Program. It's also a Kernels Friday Mug Club where fans can buy a 16 oz. souvenir mug of regular draft beer or soda for $6 at the Concession Stand and get refills all game for $3! Bring your mug back every Friday Kernels home game for $3 refills. Kernels Friday Mug Club is sponsored by Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge, Mr. B's, Mulligan's Pub and Z 102.9. First pitch between the Kernels and Dayton is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

It's the fastest two-minutes in sports and the first Saturday in May - it's Kentucky Derby Day! Come out and watch the Derby on the Kernels LED board as the gates will open early at 5:00 PM. First pitch between the Kernels and Dayton is scheduled for 6:35 PM and after the game, our first post-game FIREWORKS show of the year.

Be here when the gates open at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 5th as the first 1,000 fans through the gate receive a FREE IPTV Kids Clubhouse Adventures Cap as part of Daniel Tiger Day. Meet Daniel Tiger on the concourse during the game. After the game, it's the Chuck Fulton Memorial Home Run Derby for boys & girls age 12 and under after the game. Registration is FREE and you can sign up at the game. After the game, fans can play catch in the outfield and get autographs from Kernels players thanks to Prairie Farms and 104.5 KDAT. Play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo during the game to qualify for a chance to win a trip to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. And enjoy the balloon artistry of Papa Balloon on the concourse during the game. First pitch between the Kernels and Dayton is set for 2:05 PM.

Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Daily Specials!

Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by Western Fraternal Life: Every Sunday home game, all kids 12-under receive a voucher for a FREE hot dog, popcorn and drink at the Kernels Concession Stands, thanks to Western Fraternal Life.

After every Sunday home game, kids (and adults) can run the bases, play catch on the field and get autographs from the Kernels on the field, presented by Prairie Farms with media sponsor 104.5 KDAT. During the game, play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo for a chance to win a trip to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. Enjoy the balloon artistry of Papa Balloon on the concourse during the game as well as Face Painting by Kennedy.

Mark Down Monday: Every Monday home game, get regular hot dogs for just $1.50, plus small popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and chips are each just $1 each.

Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips: Get an on-line coupon from the Kernels Facebook page or email newsletter for a buy one ticket, get one FREE offer at Tuesday home games as part of Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips. At Tuesday home games, one fan will win a pair of tickets to a Twins game and the Kernels will wear special jerseys that will be sold via a silent auction on August 30th.

Big Screen Thursday, presented by First Federal Credit Union: Fans age 18 and older can get a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three 50-inch big screen TVs given away during the game, thanks to First Federal Credit Union.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by 94.1 KRNA: Get 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and bottled water for $2.00 all night.

Thursday College Night: Show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9.00!

Kernels Friday Mug Club: Buy a refillable 16 oz. mug of regular draft beer or soda for $6 and get $3 refills at the concession stands! Bring the mug back for $3 refills every Friday home game thanks to Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge, Mr. B's, Mulligan's Pub and Z 102.9!

Tickets for all Kernel home games are available on-line at www.kernels.com; in person at the Kernels Ticket Office, or by calling 896-7560 during Ticket Office Hours. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday. The ticket office is closed on Sunday, but opens at 11 AM on Kernel Sunday Home games.

Make sure to listen to all the exciting MWL action, home and away, on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM, as Morgan Hawk and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz bring you the play-by-play action. Or listen via the internet at www.kmryradio.com or www.kernels.com!

All 70 Kernels home games and select road games are available to watch via MiLB.TV and the First Pitch App. The app is the OFFICIAL app of the Kernels and Minor League Baseball. Visit MiLB.com to sign up for MiLB.TV!

The Cedar Rapids Kernels thank you for making Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium the premier sports venue in Eastern Iowa!

