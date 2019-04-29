First Tip-A-Cub on May 8 at Portillo's

On Wednesday, May 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Portillo's in Mishawaka, the South Bend Cubs will host one of the 2019 installments of Tip-A-Cub. South Bend Cubs players, along with mascots Stu and Swoop, be taking orders and serving meals to customers while raising money for Beacon Children's Hospital.

2019 is the first year that Portillo's will host a Tip-A-Cub event. This is the chance for fans to meet and interact with future Chicago Cubs stars, while also raising money for a good cause. Portillo's will also donate 20 percent of sales from the entire day to Beacon Children's Hospital, just mention Tip-A-Cub when you order. Portillo's app & online ordering, delivery, catering and the purchase of gift cards are not eligible for fundraising events and will not count toward the net food and beverage sales for the event.

Proceeds from this Tip-A-Cub will benefit the Child Life Department at Beacon Children's Hospital. The region's only comprehensive hospital, Just for Kids.

Child Life Specialist are pediatric health care professionals who work with children and families within the hospital to help them cope with the challenges of hospitalization, illness, and disability. At Beacon Children's they are an integral member of the multidisciplinary team of nurses, physicians, social workers, dietitians, therapist, and others, to ensure that pediatric patients and their families receive "family-centered care".

