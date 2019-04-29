OF Alex McKenna reinstated from the 7-day injured list

April 29, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Monday. Outfielder Alex McKenna has been reinstated from the 7-day injured list. Outfielder Andy Pineda has been released.

Addition:

OF Alex McKenna reinstated from the 7-day injured list

Subtraction:

OF Andy Pineda released

McKenna is rated as the #26 prospect in the Astros farm system according to Baseball America's Prospect Handbook. He has been on the River Bandits injured list since the start of the 2019 season. Last season, the fourth round pick out of Cal Poly played in 12 games with the River Bandits. In that stint, the native of Lancaster, California hit .271 with two home runs and seven runs batted in.

McKenna has been assigned #4. The active roster remains at the 25-player limit.

