Timber Rattlers Fans' Choice Bobblehead Vote for 2019 Is Live

April 29, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Pick-N-Save need your help to select their final bobblehead giveaway of the 2019 season. Check your options and vote for your pick at this link for this year's Fan's Choice Bobblehead.

Here are your choices for this season:

- Aaron Ashby: Timber Rattlers pitcher in 2018 and 2019. Ashby was the 4th round pick of the Brewers in last year's draft and is currently rated as the #9 prospect in the Brewers organization by MLB Pipeline

- Bowden Francis: Timber Rattlers Opening Day Starting Pitcher in 2018. Francis was recently promoted to Biloxi, the Double-A affiliate of the Brewers

- David Fry: Timber Rattlers catcher in 2018 and 2019. Fry was Milwaukee's 7th round pick in 2018 leads the Rattlers in home runs and RBI in the first three weeks of this season.

- Payton Henry: Timber Rattlers catcher in 2018. Henry was an all-star and won a Minor League Gold Glove with Wisconsin in 2018. MLB Pipeline rates him as the #10 prospect in the Brewers system.

- Adam Hill: Timber Rattlers pitcher in 2019. Hill just joined the Brewers organization in January in a trade with the New York Mets. MLB Pipeline put him as the #27 prospect in the system after the trade.

- Max Lazar: Timber Rattlers pitcher in 2019. Lazar is the team leader in strikeouts through his first three starts of the season

- Tristen Lutz: Timber Rattlers outfielder in 2018. Lutz, a 1st round pick in 2017, was the team leader in homers, doubles, and RBI in 2018 and entered the 2019 season as Milwaukee's #4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

- Brice Turang: Timber Rattlers infielder 2019. Turang was Milwaukee's #1 pick in the 2018 draft. He was the #3 prospect in the system before the start of this season.

Time is running out, so make your vote count. The winner will be announced soon and the bobblehead will be given away to the first 1,000 fans to attend the game on Thursday, August 29. If you purchased the 2019 Bobblehead Ticket Package, you are already guaranteed this bobblehead to complete your collection.

The schedule for the 2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season is available here. Fans may purchase full season, half season, seven-game to ten-game packages, or group outings for the season through the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; stopping at the Ticket Office; or online through timberrattlers.com. Individual game tickets for 2019 are on sale now!

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.