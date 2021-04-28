Kernels and City Officials to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Cedar Rapids, IA - On Tuesday, May 4th, the Cedar Rapids Kernels will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome baseball back to Perfect Game Field following the global pandemic that cancelled our 2020 season. The ribbon cutting will take place outside the main gates of Veterans Memorial Stadium at 10:00am Tuesday, May 4th.

Attending this ribbon cutting will be Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart, The Cedar Rapids City Council, members of The Veterans Commission, The Cedar Rapids Kernels Board of Directors.

This ribbon cutting is open to the public and we welcome media and fans to help us celebrate the reopening of Veterans Memorial Stadium after 603 days without baseball.

The Kernels open the 120-game season at home on Tuesday, May 4th with a six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs. The Kernels will play 60 home games in 2021 between May 4th and September 5th.

