Tyler Kring Named Great Lakes Loons Assistant General Manager of Business Development

April 28, 2021







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons announced today that Tyler Kring has been named Assistant General Manager of Business Development of the Great Lakes Loons. The 2021 season will mark Kring's 10th season with the club after serving in several roles since joining the Loons in 2012. In his new role, Kring is responsible for the sale and activation of corporate partnerships, external marketing efforts and media relations, and in-game entertainment and promotions.

"Tyler embodies the culture and values of the Loons, demonstrating a strong commitment to his clients, teammates, and the organization. His attention to detail has driven results not only for the Loons but for our corporate partners throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region and that will certainly continue as he takes on the marketing duties for the Loons and works with our creative team on cultivating the best fan experience in Minor League Baseball", stated Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager.

Kring, a native of Cadillac, Michigan, holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management from the University of Michigan. He joined the Loons as an intern in 2012 before joining the ticket office full-time in 2015 as a Group Sales Coordinator. He was promoted to Director of Corporate Partnerships before the 2018 season. He resides in Auburn with his wife, Ashley. In the community, Kring is a member of the Corteva Agriscience Community Advisory Panel, a Community Impact Panel member for United Way of Midland County, and a board member of the P.C.U.P.S. (Prostate Cancer Understanding Prevention and Screening) Foundation.

"The Loons have been my home since I was eighteen", stated Kring. "I'm humbled and honored to not only be a part of one of the greatest organizations in the Great Lakes Bay Region but one of the greatest organizations in all of professional sports. I'm incredibly excited to welcome fans back to Dow Diamond for the first time in 604 days when the Loons take the field next Tuesday and to get back to doing what we do best - creating memories and experiences that will last a lifetime".

The Loons have also named Jessica Gillespie as Human Resources Assistant, Elizabeth Getzinger as Creative Services and Content Coordinator, Jimmy Metiva as Video Production Manager, and Jeff Ross as Head Groundskeeper.

Gillespie, a Midland native, joined the Loons in 2020 before the pandemic as the Executive Assistant to the leadership team of the Loons and the Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) and serves as the main liaison to the MBF Board of Directors. The addition of Human Resources Assistant to her role will see Gillespie handle all employee on-boarding activities for the Loons, as well as spearhead employee recruitment for the team.

"Jessica is truly the definition of a team player", stated Mundhenk. "The timing of her joining the Loons just before the pandemic could not have been less fortunate, however, she's a bright spot of enthusiasm and can-do attitude. She's a great ambassador and will be a welcoming face to people joining our team." "I'm very excited for this new opportunity", stated Gillespie. "Being able to live out the Loons values and experience while forming relationships with our staff and fans is incredibly rewarding."

Getzinger, a native of West Branch, Michigan is a recent graduate of Saginaw Valley State University with a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in Graphic Design and a minor in marketing. In her role, Getzinger is responsible for all graphic design needs for the Loons, as well as managing the Loons' website and social channels. Before joining the Loons, Elizabeth served as the graphic designer for Elevation Performance and SVSU Football.

"Elizabeth is an incredibly talented designer who brings a fresh perspective and voice to the team. We're excited to have her as a member of our team as she starts what no doubt will be a promising career in sports", stated Kring. "I am thrilled at the opportunity to work in sports and use my talents to help the Loons grow. I grew up spending summers playing softball and now I'm able to spend more summers at the field seeing people enjoy the game as much as I do", stated Getzinger.

Metiva, a native of Saginaw, Michigan, brings ten years of video production experience to the Loons. In his role, Metiva is responsible for all video production and motion graphic needs for the Loons, as well as in-stadium event production and live streaming of Loons home games. Before joining the team, Metiva was the Television and Digital Content Manager for the Flint Firebirds from 2016 to 2020, as well as the Digital Content Coordinator for the Grand Rapids Drive from 2014 to 2015.

"Jimmy brings an enthusiasm to the Loons that is unmatched. His passion for creating a second-to-none fan experience will no doubt be noticed by our fans and I'm excited for them to experience Jimmy's game production," stated Kring. "I've been a Loons fan since the team's inception in 2007. The quality of entertainment the team has historically produced on a nightly basis is the best in the area. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of it and put on the best show we can each night," stated Metiva.

Ross, a native of East Tawas, Michigan has been a member of the Loons grounds crew since 2016, most recently serving as Assistant Groundskeeper since 2018. The 2021 season will be Ross's first season as Head Groundskeeper. In his role, Ross supervises all aspects of the day-to-day operations of the playing field at Dow Diamond, and all aspects of grounds maintenance on the entire Dow Diamond property.

"Jeff is an incredibly knowledgeable and talented groundskeeper", stated Dan Straley, Assistant General Manager of Facility Operations, "His attention to detail is what makes Dow Diamond one of the premier playing surfaces in all of Minor League Baseball." "Dow Diamond has a deep tradition of being a premier event facility, not only in the region but in the country," stated Ross. "I'm excited to take on this role and to continue to provide an award-winning field for Loons games and many other events."

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

