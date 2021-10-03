Kelly's Three Hits Not Enough for Flock in Series Finale

October 3, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Ty Kelly of the Long Island Ducks at bat

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: George A. Faella) Ty Kelly of the Long Island Ducks at bat(Long Island Ducks, Credit: George A. Faella)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Barnstormers 6-3 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster took a 4-0 lead in the first inning on Blake Gailen's RBI single, Blake Allemand's sacrifice fly and two bases loaded walks by Ducks starter Matt Dallas. It stayed that way until the top of the fifth when Devon Torrence brought home a run on an RBI triple then scored on a throwing error, making it a 6-0 game.

Long Island got on the scoreboard in the fifth on a two-out, two-run single up the middle by pitcher Joe Iorio off Barnstormers starter Zach Smith. Steve Lombardozzi added a sac fly in the ninth to make it a 6-3 game.

Smith (2-5) earned the win, tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out two. Dallas (1-1) took the loss, giving up four runs on four hits and six walks over three innings with four strikeouts.

Ty Kelly led the Flock offensively with three hits and a run scored. Turbo added two hits, two runs and a walk.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday to open up another three-game series with the Barnstormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Left-hander Darin Downs (6-5, 4.35) gets the start for the Ducks against Barnstormers southpaw Augie Sylk (4-7, 9.79).

Long Island returns home on Friday for the final series of the regular season, a three-game set with the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Pronto of Long Island. The team will be known as Los Ducks for the game and will be wearing special commemorative jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off from October 8 to October 10 at 3:30 p.m. via the LiveSource website and mobile app. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.