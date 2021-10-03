Barnstormers Cap Sweep Of Ducks

The Lancaster Barnstormers used solid pitching, strong defense and five first inning walks in a 6-3 victory over the Long Island Ducks on Sunday afternoon to finish a three-game sweep at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

With the win, the Barnstormers moved to within 3 1/2 games of Long Island and Southern Maryland in the second half North race. York is one-game out, pending later outcomes on Sunday.

Matt Dallas (1-1) struggled to find the strike zone in the top of the first inning. After a leadoff bloop hit by Melvin Mercedes, Dallas walked the next two batters to load the bases. Dallas struck LeDarious Clark, but Blake Gailen was able to battle back from an 0-2 count to line a single into right for the game's first run. Blake Allemand got Caleb Gindl home with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 edge. Dallas then walked the next three batters, forcing home two additional runs for the 4-0 Lancaster lead.

The half-inning took 28 minutes and used up 46 pitches.

Lancaster only managed to score again in the fifth. Allemand looped a single into left center with one out and was forced at second by Amderson De La Rosa as a wide throw by second baseman Steve Lombardozzi cost the Ducks a double play. Devon Torrence drilled a triple into the right field corner, scoring De La Rosa. First baseman Chris Shaw overthrew the bag at third on the relay, and Torrence strode home with the sixth run.

Zach Smith (2-5) held the Ducks off the scoreboard over the first four innings. He was greeted by a Ty Kelly double in the fifth then walked Johnni Turbo. Smith retired the next two batters, but L.J. Mazzilli kept the inning going, punching a 1-2 pitch into right to load the bases. Pitcher Joe Iorio grounded the next pitch up the middle for a two-run single. The inning ended when Mercedes was able to reel in a line drive off Shaw's bat.

Ben Wanger allowed a pair of one-out singles in the sixth. Cleuluis Rondon made a diving stop of a smash by Turbo into the hole, rolled over and got a force on Kelly at second. A ground out by Vladimir Frias ended the threat.

Ryan Eades pitched a hitless seventh, surviving a leadoff walk, and Donald Goodson got the side in order in the eighth.

Long Island used a leadoff double by Turbo and a pair of outs to score off Logan Sawyer in the bottom of the ninth.

The same two clubs will get together at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30. Augie Sylk (4-7) will take the mound for Lancaster against Long Island player/coach Darin Downs (6-5). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel at 6:25.

NOTES: The win was Lancaster's fourth straight, matching the season high...It was the club's second series sweep on the road...Lancaster finished the road with a 29-30 mark...De La Rosa singled in the third to extend his current hitting streak to seven, tying his season high.

