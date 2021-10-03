Final Road Game of 2021 Mishandled by Southern Maryland

(High Point, NC) Despite out hitting the Rockers 14-10, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 9-7 Sunday evening to the High Point Rockers in the franchise's final road regular season matchup. Joe DeLuca did all he could to make it a successful day for his squad, blasting a two-run homer in the catcher's 4-5 day. Jordan Howard had a notable day as well, going 2-5 with a two-run homer. Crabs relief pitcher Patrick Baker picked up the loss (L, 3-3), with Joe Johnson (W, 4-0) securing his fourth win on the year.

Back and forth it went from the jump. After a first inning RBI double from Michael Martinez in the first inning, Southern Maryland took their first lead of the contest in the second. A Tucker Nathans solo home run and a Howard RBI sacrifice fly saw a 2-1 scoreboard.

That was quickly wiped away, thanks to a four run third inning for High Point. Doubles by Quincy Nieporte and James McOwen were responsible for a prominent 5-2 deficit. Blue Crabs would do their best in impersonating the bottom of the third in their next at bats, putting up four runs themselves to take their lead back at 6-5. Both DeLuca and Howard answered the bell again, this time with two-run blasts.

The Rockers offense would have the last laugh though, with a three-run bottom fourth. Jerry Downs scored two on a double and was later hit in on a Jared Mitchell double. Not even halfway through the game and the Rockers led an 8-6 shootout.

The sticks cooled down the rest of the way, with both sides knocking in one more run a piece. Zach Collier doubled in Rubi Silva in the sixth and Quincy Latimore plated home Michael Russell on a sacrifice fly. High Point ran away with the 9-7 win, and the series victory.

Seven games remain on the schedule for the Crabs, with all seven being played a Regency Furniture Stadium. Game one begins Tuesday, which will start another three-game set against High Point.

