Kelly's Four-Hit Night Not Enough for Long Island

(Gastonia, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Honey Hunters 6-4 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at CaroMont Health Park.

Neither side dented home plate until the bottom of the fourth when a two-out, two-run double down the right field line by Emmanuel Tapia gave the Honey Hunters a 2-0 lead. The Ducks answered right back with two runs in the fifth to tie the game at two on Johnni Turbo's RBI double to left and Lew Ford's RBI single to right.

Long Island took a 3-2 lead in the seventh when Ty Kelly doubled, moved to third on a sac bunt by Turbo and scored on a wild pitch by Euclides Leyer. However, Gastonia took the lead back in the bottom of the seventh with four runs. Jake Skole's RBI single to right, Jake Romanski's two-run home run to left and Jason Rogers' RBI single to left did the damage. Kelly's RBI single to left in the eighth closed the gap to 6-4, but the Ducks would get no closer.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Anderson DeLeon pitched six innings of three-run ball for the Ducks, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out five. John Anderson lasted six innings for the Honey Hunters, yielding two runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Euclides Leyer (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in one and two-thirds innings. Brady Dragmire (5-5) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits in one-third of an inning. Jose Jose picked up his fifth save after tossing one and one-third scoreless innings.

Kelly led the Flock offensively with four hits an RBI and two runs scored. Ford added two hits and an RBI, while Deibinson Romero chipped in with two hits and a walk.

The Ducks and Honey Hunters wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:50 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. A starter to be determined will toe the rubber for the Ducks against Honey Hunters righty AJ Merkel (6-3, 5.63).

Long Island returns home on Friday, October 1, to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks Action Poster. It's also a Flash Sale Friday, and fans will be able to enjoy an exclusive offer on tickets to a future Ducks game from 1:00-3:00 p.m. by calling (631) 940-TIXX. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

