Crabs Comeback in Crucial Contest

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the Lancaster Barnstormers met for the middle game of this three-game series and it turned out to be a pitcher's duel. The Crabs trailed for most of the game because of a Blake Gailen home run (17) in the second inning.

Southern Maryland didn't score until the eighth inning where they tied things up at 1-1 off of a Josh McAdams double (16). Daryl Thompson wrapped his performance up after the eighth inning which saw Thompson go eight, striking out seven and giving up just one run on four hits. He received a no decision which leaves Thompson still a win shy of tying the career wins record.

In extra innings a fielder's choice on a Josh McAdams ground ball followed up by a Joe DeLuca two-run homerun (14) gave the Blue Crabs a solid 4-1 advantage. Endrys Briceno (W, 4-3) shut the door in the bottom of the tenth completing a two-inning effort which saw Briceno concede one hit and no runs. Briceno picked up his fourth win of the season and it snapped a four-game losing streak for Southern Maryland.

The Crabs will look to come away with a series win in the rubber match tomorrow afternoon. First pitch in the finale is set for 1:00 p.m.

