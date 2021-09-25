Southern Maryland Trips Up Lancaster, 4-1

Brent Teller and Daryl Thompson put together the best pitchers duel of the Lancaster Barnstormers' season.

In the end, it was Southern Maryland rallying against the Lancaster bullpen to pull out a 4-1, 10-inning victory in the middle game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Teller, making his third start after 20 relief appearances totally stymied the Southern Maryland lineup for seven innings. He yielded a one-out single to Rubi Silva in the fourth after retiring the first 10. Silva was thrown out stealing on a called third strike to Zach Collier.

The right-hander walked David Harris to start the fifth, then got a quick double play out of Alex Crosby. Matt Hibbert picked up a walk to open the seventh, but Teller struck out the next two, his fifth and sixth of the game, before inducing a force play grounder out of Harris.

Thompson gave up a solo homer down the right field line to Blake Gailen in the bottom of the second, two singles by Melvin Mercedes and a base hit by Cleuluis Rondon over his eight innings of work. The reigning Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year walked none and struck out seven.

Southern Maryland was able to tie the game in the eighth. Alex Crosby greeted Donald Goodson with a double off the boards in right. One out later, Josh McAdams doubled him home. After Goodson intentionally walked Joe DeLuca, Michael Baca laced a single to left. McAdams attempted to score but was cut down at home by LeDarious Clark to preserve the tie.

However, the Blue Crabs were able to break free in the top of the tenth. Pinch runner Jordan Howard was placed at second to open the inning and advanced to third on a bunt by pitcher Endrys Briceno. McAdams hit a chopper on the right side, and Howard beat Kelly Dugan's throw to the plate. DeLuca followed with a two-run homer lined onto the picnic deck off Garrett Granitz (1-1) for the 4-1 lead.

Anderson De La Rosa managed a two-out single off Briceno (4-3), but the right-hander got Rondon to fly out to the left field corner ending the night.

Lancaster will send Nile Ball (2-5) to the hill on Sunday against right-hander Kolton Mahoney (7-5). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 12:55.

NOTES: Lancaster had not allowed a runner to third base in the first 16 1/3 innings of the series...De Aza lost a hitting streak at eight games...Teller threw the second straight quality start and the 16th of the season for the ballclub...Two milestones were not reached...Thompson was unable to win his 74th game in the Atlantic League, which would have tied him with Tim Cain for the all-time league lead...Lancaster was unable to record win #250 for manager Ross Peeples.

