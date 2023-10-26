KCK Marks Monarchs' Title with Mayor's Proclamation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs' championship season has earned a special honor.

Through a proclamation from Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Tyrone Garner, November 1, 2023 will be known as Kansas City Monarchs Day in in Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas.

"This is an incredible honor for our organization," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "The Monarchs are proud to represent Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County, and we treasure our relationship with the community. We're proud to celebrate another championship with our great fans and look forward to more success in the future!"

The Monarchs defeated the Chicago Dogs 3-1 in the 2023 Wolff Cup Finals, capping off the American Association title with a thrilling walk-off win at Legends Field on September 20. It was the Monarchs' third championship in five seasons.

The Monarchs (formally known as the T-Bones) have played at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas since 2003. 2023 was their 20th season of professional baseball in Kansas City, Kansas.

