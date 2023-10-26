'Dogs Win Social Media Team of the Year

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have been selected as the 2023 American Association Social Media Team of the Year, the league has announced.

It's the first time the 'Dogs have won the award, which was voted on by league executives and media members earlier this month.

"I can't begin to describe how lucky we were to have the team we had this year," said Michael Dixon, 'Dogs Director of Media Relations. "The work that Tyler (Hurst), Brody (Wilken) and Avery (Jelinek) did was the best I've ever seen in this league and I can't wait to see what they come up with for an encore."

Hurst and Wilken combined to do photo/graphic design and videography, respectively, working with each other's strengths to implement the Saltdogs social media plan for the season. The 'Dogs also had Adam Burmood, Avery Jelinek and Austin Lehr back at the offices of NEBCO, helping create and facilitate the plan for the year with Firespring on the advertising and marketing for the 2023 season. The Saltdogs organization received over 4,300,000 impressions combined on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Year To Date.

