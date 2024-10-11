Karla Munden Joins Cobras Ownership Group

GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras are proud to announce that Karla Munden joins the Carolina Cobras ownership group for the 2025 season joining John Kane, Majority owner, Ms. Munden will serve as a minority owner of the team alongside minority owners Mark Francis, Dr. Kellie Dixon, Paulie Walnutz, Duane Bailey. As a local member of the Carolina Cobras Ownership board Munden will have a powerful influence and impact on the Carolina Cobras within the local community strengthening ties with local businesses here in Greensboro but also making an impact on one of the strongest fan bases in the National Arena League, Cobra Nation.

Ms. Munden joins the Carolina Cobras arena football team with over 30-years of experience in the financial service industry and 14-years serving our country in the Navy Reserve. Her expertise in the financial realm and taking care of business in the boardroom will not only benefit the Carolina Cobras front office and football team but opens doors for opportunities with Cobras partnerships big and small. Munden's career includes executive positions with major corporations like American Express National Bank and Lincoln Financial Group.

"I am more than excited to add Karla to our ownership team, she has a proven track record of over 30 years of experience in Corporate Leadership as well as her work with nonprofits that instantly makes our organization more successful. An added bonus is Karla is a local owner of the team right here in the Greensboro community." Said Majority Owner John Kane.

Highly educated, the Cobras newest chairman got her degrees from the College of William & Mary and the University of Phoenix. She also received certificates from Carnegie Mellon. For more information on the latest news of your Carolina Cobras visit carolinacobras.com.

