NAL Schedule Release Set for October 14

October 11, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL) News Release







OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League announced that that the 2025 regular season schedule will be released on Monday, October 14th. As a part of the schedule rollout, the NAL is partnering with Inside the Walls Network, who will host a live, online National Arena League Schedule Release show.

NAL Commissioner Todd Walkenhorst said the online broadcast on October 14th will be at 7PM CT / 8PM ET and will be the first opportunity for fans to see the matchups for the upcoming season. "We have seen tremendous increase in fan interest in the NAL over the last year, including our online content offerings," Walkenhorst said. "We are excited about the interest that we have continued seeing in the off-season and are happy to be introducing the 2025 schedule directly to our fans in this format."

The National Arena League will play ten regular season games, beginning in early March, with playoffs being completed by the end of June. This season, the NAL will field the most teams in league history, with teams in three time zones and extending from Idaho to North Carolina.

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.