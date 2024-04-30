Kansas City Monarchs Partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

April 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Every home run scored this baseball season will have more of an impact than just on the scoreboard thanks to a new partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC).

Each time a Monarchs player hits a homer, the local health insurance company will donate $50 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM), as part of a new partnership with the reigning American Association champions.

Blue KC will also sponsor the Monarchs' championship flag giveaway on May 24th. The flag celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Kansas City Monarchs' winning the inaugural Negro Leagues World Series. The NLBM recently announced plans for city-wide events to take place recognizing and celebrating that baseball milestone.

"Blue KC has always been committed to supporting local organizations, and we're proud to call them a partner for the upcoming season," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "We're looking forward to supporting the museum's mission with every home run our club hits!"

"We place the utmost priority on supporting our local community, including the preservation of celebrating our rich history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of our country," said Christina Lively, Blue KC Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We are so excited to partner with the American Association Kansas City Monarchs and show our commitment to this instrumental piece of our City and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum."

"Thanks to Blue KC and the American Association Kansas City Monarchs for creating a fun and exciting way to celebrate the crowning achievement of the Kansas City Monarchs winning the inaugural Negro Leagues World Series a century ago while generating valuable support for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum," said Bob Kendrick, museum president. "The Museum is the place where history touches home and needless to say, we will be cheering even more than usual every time the Monarchs hit one out of the park."

Fans can buy tickets to the flag giveaway night at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com. The American Association Kansas City Monarchs' home schedule starts on May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.