RailCats Set 2024 Promotional Schedule

Gary, IN. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats promotional schedule is filled with Family Fun as the RailCats kick off the 2024 season at the Steel Yard! RailCats fans can enjoy nine giveaways, fourteen fireworks shows and exciting theme nights.

Starting with the Home Opener on May 17, the RailCats will have fourteen explosive fireworks shows, including every Fifth Third Bank Fireworks Friday game.

The 2024 schedule will feature twelve free giveaways for fans:

- May 17 - Magnet Schedule presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals

- May 21 - Drawstring Backpack presented by Alliance Steel

- May 31 - Scarf presented by Fifth Third Bank

- June 16 - Trucker Hat presented by XFINITY

- June 29 - Replica Jerseys presented by Methodist Hospitals

- July 27 - Beach Towel presented by Fifth Third Bank

- August 10- Backpack presented by CareSource

- August 31 - 80s Foam Trucker Hat presented by Methodist Hospitals

- September 2 - Team Card Set presented by Underground Case Breaks

Exciting themes & events line the calendar:

- May 17 - Home Opener

- May 21 - School Day presented by Alliance Steel

- May 22 - Tourism Night presented by South Shore Convention & Visitor's Authority

- May 27 - Memorial Day Doubleheader presented by Indiana Beach

- May 31 - Wizard Night presented by Fifth Third

- June 2 - AmeriCan Beer Fest

- June 14 - Hoosier Lottery Beneficiary Night brought to you by Hoosier Lottery

- June 15 - 90s Night presented by CareSource

- June 16 - Father's Day presented by XFINITY

- June 26 - Youth & Senior Day presented by AARP Indiana

- June 28 - Princess & Pirate Night presented by Tradewinds

- June 30 - Bark in the Park presented by Arbor View Animal Hospital

- July 2 - Kickoff to Independence Day

- July 3 - Military Appreciation presented by Gary Public Transportation

- July 4 - Independence Day presented by XFINITY

- July 12 - Star Wars Night presented by Beacon Hill Dental

- July 13 - First Responder's Night presented by Koorsen Fire & Security

- July 14 - Sensory Game

- July 18 - Youth & Senior Day

- July 26 - Country Night

- July 27 - Beach Night presented by Fifth Third

- August 9 - Union Night

- August 10 - Back to School Night presented by CareSource

- August 16 - Blues Brothers Night

- August 17 - Breast Cancer Awareness

- August 18 - Clean Air Day presented by Partners for Clean Air

- August 30 - Dino Night

- August 31 - 80s Night presented by Methodist Hospitals

- September 2 - Fan Appreciation presented by Underground Case Breaks

Don't forget about our Daily Deals:

- AYCE Mondays - All you can eat hot dogs, popcorn and peanuts for $18 (limited availability)

- Taco Tuesdays - $3 tacos and $5 margaritas

- Pierogi Wednesdays - $1 pierogis and $5 Craft Beer (12oz)

- Thirsty Thursdays - $3 Domestic beer (12oz) and $2 hot dogs

- Fireworks Fridays - Post-game fireworks

- Saturdays - Pre-game Autographs & Post-game Kids Run the Bases

- Sunday Fun-Days - Pre-game Catch on the Feld & Post-game Kids Run the Bases

The RailCats Home Opener is set for May 17, 2024. For season ticket packages and group and hospitality offerings for the 2024 season, call 219-882-2255 or visit railcatsbaseball.com.

