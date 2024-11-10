Kansas City Current Set to Play Orlando Pride Sunday, November 17 in NWSL Semifinal

KANSAS CITY - Following the conclusion of the 2024 Quarterfinals, the National Women's Soccer League has announced the time and dates for the 2024 NWSL Semifinals. Fourth-seeded Kansas City Current will travel to Florida to face top-seed Orlando Pride Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. CT. The broadcast on ABC will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT with Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson. Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko will deliver the action on 90.9 The Bridge. Fans can also listen in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

The Current earned a spot in the league's penultimate round after defeating the North Carolina Courage 1-0 Saturday. Orlando won their quarterfinal match Friday over the Chicago Red Stars setting up the third match this year between two of the NWSL's most exciting teams, and two of the favorites for the NWSL's MVP in Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga and the Pride's Barbra Banda.

As the Current and Pride battle for a spot in the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, the club will host a free watch party for next weekend's match against Orlando on CPKC Stadium. Free tickets for next weekend's watch party can be reserved.

