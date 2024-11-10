Bay FC Falls 2-1 in Extra Time against Washington Spirit in Quarterfinals of 2024 NWSL Playoffs

November 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - In the quarterfinal round of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, Bay FC fell 2-1 in extra time against the Washington Spirit on Sunday afternoon at Audi Field. Bay FC grabbed the lead late in the 82nd minute through Asisat Oshoala. The Washington Spirit answered back to tie the game in the 86th minute on a long-range strike from Tara McKeown, but neither team found the game-winner, sending the match to extra time. The Spirit went ahead in the first extra time period, benefiting from a Bay FC own goal in the 96th minute, and Bay FC could not find an equalizer to extend the match.

Playoff Notables

Oshoala scored the first playoff goal in club history. Penelope Hocking provided the first assist for Bay FC in the team's playoff history. It was her first playoff assist in her postseason debut. In addition to Hocking, six other players made their NWSL postseason debut: Alyssa Malonson, Kiki Pickett, Oshoala, Maddie Moreau, Deyna Castellanos and Racheal Kundananji. Bay FC defenders Abby Dahlkemper and Emily Menges appeared in their 10th career NWSL playoff matches. They are the 16th and 17th players in league history to appear in at least ten career playoff matches.

First Season Superlatives

In the team's first NWSL season, Bay FC became just the second expansion team to qualify for the postseason in their inaugural campaign, joining San Diego Wave FC (2022). Notably, Bay FC finished the regular season with 11 total wins, which also set a record for most wins in an expansion season, breaking the previous record set by San Diego. As a team, Bay FC tallied 31 goals during the regular season - the second-most goals by an NWSL expansion team. Notably, Bay FC finished with six road wins - the most wins by an expansion team in their first season. Individually, Bay FC were led by Asisat Oshoala, who tallied a team-high seven goals - the second-most goals by a player in an expansion year. Racheal Kundananji concluded her first NWSL season with a team-best four assists.

Goal-Scoring Plays

BAY - Asisat Oshoala (Penelope Hocking), 82nd minute: Alyssa Malonson delivered a cross from the left flank through the penalty area. Penelope Hocking secured the ball and slotted a pass to the edge of the six-yard box for Asisat Oshoala, who finished with a one-touch shot at the near post.

WAS - Tara McKeown, 86th minute: Tara McKeown collected the ball just outside the box. McKeown dribbled forward before placing a shot from the top of the box into the lower left corner of the goal.

WAS - Caprice Dydasco (Own goal), 96th minute: Trinity Rodman served a cross from the right wing into the center of the box. Caprice Dydasco attempted to clear the ball with a header but directed the ball into the back of her net.

Notes:

Asisat Oshoala scored the first playoff goal in club history in the match.

Oshoala has eight goals in NWSL play, including the postseason, and seven of those goals have come in road games.

Penelope Hocking tallied the first assist in a playoff match for Bay FC.

Hocking has two assists across all NWSL competitions with Bay FC in 2024; both have come on goals from Asisat Oshoala.

Penelope Hocking, Asisat Oshoala, Racheal Kundananji, Kiki Pickett, Maddie Moreau, Deyna Castellanos and Alyssa Malonson made their NWSL playoff debuts in the match.

Abby Dahlkemper and Emily Menges became the 16th and 17th players in league history to appear in at least ten career NWSL playoff matches.

This is the fourth different team Dahlkemper has started a match for the NWSL playoffs, along with the Western New York Flash, North Carolina Courage, and San Diego Wave FC, in addition to Bay FC.

Katelyn Rowland appeared in her fourth career NWSL playoff match, but it marked her first appearance since the 2018 postseason.

Rachel Hill appeared in her seventh career playoff game. She has featured in the playoffs for three teams (Chicago Red Stars, San Diego Wave FC, Bay FC).

Caprice Dydasco appeared in her first NWSL playoff match since 2022. Dydasco has featured with three teams (Washington Spirit, Houston Dash, Bay FC) in the postseason.

Today's match marked the first time Bay FC have played extra time in club history. It is also the third time a quarterfinal match has gone to extra time in NWSL history.

No. 7 Bay FC at No. 2 Washington Spirit - NWSL Playoffs - Quarterfinals

Nov. 10, 2024 - Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F ET1 ET2 F

Bay FC 0 1 0 0 0 1

Washington Spirit 0 1 0 1 0 2

Scoring Summary:

BAY: Oshoala (Hocking) 82

WAS: McKeown, 86

WAS: Dydasco (Own goal), 96

Misconduct Summary:

WAS: Hershfelt (caution), 46

BAY: Oshoala (caution), 52

BAY: Malonson (caution), 59

BAY: Pickett (caution) 99

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland, D Malonson, D Dahlkemper, D Menges Š (Moreau,105), D Dydasco, M Pickett, M Bailey (Castellanos, 101), M Boade, F Kundananji, F Oshoala, F Hill (Hocking, 73)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Silkowitz, GK Allen, D Beattie, M Doms, M Shepherd, M Anderson

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Kundananji, Oshoala, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Hill, Oshoala, 1); FOULS: 17 (Boade, Oshoala, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 5

WAS: GK Kingsbury Š, D Krueger (Metayer, 85), D Morgan, D McKeown, D Carle, M Hershfelt, M Rodman, M Brown (Santos, 45), M Stainbrook (Weisner, 79), M Morris (Silano, 85), F Hatch (Ratcliffe, 119)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Barnhart, D Butel, D Butler, F Ricketts

TOTAL SHOTS: 21 (Rodman, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Rodman, 2); FOULS: 8 (Rodman, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 1

Referee: Katja Koroleva

Assistant Referees: Daren Bandy, Salma Perez

Fourth Official: Gerald Flores

Weather: 57 degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 19,215

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.