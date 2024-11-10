Orlando Pride to Host Kansas City Current at Inter&Co Stadium for NWSL Playoffs Semifinal
November 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The No. 1 Orlando Pride will welcome the Kansas City Current to Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 17 for the semifinal match of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET and, for those unable to attend in person, will be broadcast on ABC. Tickets for the semifinal match starting at just $17 are available here.
Sunday's match, presented by Heart of Florida United Way, Inter&Co and Publix, will see Orlando and Kansas City pitted against one another for the third time this season, with a trip to the NWSL Championship match on the line.
The Pride earned a spot in the semifinal round following a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars at Inter&Co Stadium in the quarterfinals. The Pride were backed by a brace from Barbra Banda as well as goals from Haley McCutcheon and Marta. The win served as the Club's first-ever playoff victory as well as the first-ever home playoff match.
