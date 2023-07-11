Kannapolis Dodges Rain But Drops First Game against Myrtle Beach at Home Wednesday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Despite keeping it close for the majority of Wednesday night's game, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers allowed the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to score five in the eighth inning, falling to the visitors, 9-3, Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

LHP Shane Murphy (L, 2-3) gathered his third loss of the season in 3.2 innings of work, allowing four runs on four hits, walking three and earning four strikeouts. RHP Horacio Andujar cleaned up some of the mess in the fourth and fifth innings in relief, striking out one and allowing one hit in 1.1 frames.

Myrtle Beach got on the board early with a pair of runs in the top of the first, scoring runs on an Andy Garriola RBI double and a Juan Mora RBI single to push the Pelicans ahead 2-0.

Bryce Willits put the Ballers on the board in the bottom of the first, answering with an RBI groundout to inch Kannapolis closer at 2-1.

Mora and Rafael Morel tallied two more runs in the top of the third, tallying a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout to push Myrtle Beach ahead further at 4-1.

Mario Camilletti continued his hot streak at the plate in the fifth and seventh, crushing an RBI single and an RBI double for a pair of RBI, cutting the Ballers deficit to 4-3 after seven frames.

The Pelicans answered with an exclamation mark in the top of the eighth, tallying four runs on a quartet of hits from Mora, Pedro Ramirez, Malcom Quintero and Ismael Mena to stretch their advantage to 9-3. Kannapolis failed to put any offense together late, handing Myrtle Beach their first win of the week.

Thursday marks the final game of the first half of the Carolina League season, with the standings resetting on Friday. Kannapolis and Myrtle Beach will get game two underway of their series on Thursday night, with first pitch slated for 7:00 p.m.

