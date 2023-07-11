Join the GreenJackets this Homestand for a Bobblehead Giveaway, Military Appreciation Night, Live Music, Fundraisers, and More

July 11, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are ready to welcome some new faces to SRP Park with an action-filled homestand against the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals). Take home a Spencer Strider Bobblehead, celebrate Military Appreciation Night, and support local families in the CSRA with a back-to-school supply drive this week with the GreenJackets!

Tuesday, July 18th vs. Fredericksburg Nationals (7:05 PM first pitch, gates open at 6:00) | Media partners: NewsChannel 12/NBC26, Sunny 102.7

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

SweetWater Brewing Company Souvenir Cup Special

Enjoy SweetWater Brewing Company drafts throughout SRP Park in a collector's cup! SweetWater drafts on special for 6$ (6-8pm) in special edition collector's cups. Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company

Wednesday, July 19th vs. Fredericksburg Nationals (7:05pm first pitch, gates open at 6:00) | Media partner: WGAC News Talk Augusta

Warrior Wednesday - Presented by SportClips!

The GreenJackets will take the field every Wednesday in their special edition Warrior Wednesday jerseys, which will be auctioned off Saturday, September 2nd to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon!

Fan Favorite Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers.

Fans will receive a Comfort Keepers Bingo card upon entering the park and can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia during the game!

Corona Bucket Special

Visit the 19th Hole located by the Main Entrance of SRP Park for a special 4-pack ice cold Corona Bucket Special every Wednesday!

Silver Jackets Program - Presented by Senior Resource Services and in partnership with Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers.

The Silver Jackets program is for our fans 60 years and older! This discounted program allows access to Wednesday games, a one-of-a-kind seat cushion and t-shirt. Become a member today by visiting: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

Thursday, July 20th vs. Fredericksburg Nationals (7:05 first pitch, gates open at 6:00) | Media partners: KICKS99 and HD98.3

College Night: Purple and Orange + THURSDAY FIREWORKS! - Presented by Tri-Star Contractors

Represent Death Valley with your favorite Purple and Orange gear!

Take in our 10th fireworks show of the season and only Thursday fireworks show after the game! Presented by Tri-Star Contractors

Enjoy drink specials all night long!

Thirsty Thursday™ - Presented by Twin Peaks, The Hyatt Agency, 360 Painting Augusta, PBR, Busch Light, KICKS99, HD98.3

Enjoy 16-ounce PBR and Busch Light for just $2, $4 16-ounce drafts from gates open until 8 pm, and $6 32-ounce drafts from 6-8 pm!

Friday, July 21st vs. Fredericksburg Nationals (7:05pm first pitch, gates open 6:00) | Media partner: BOB FM

Spencer Strider Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) - Presented by Bridgestone!

You're not going to want to miss this one! The first 1,000 fans at SRP Park will be going home with a one-of-a-kind Spencer Strider GreenJackets bobblehead, courtesy of Bridgestone! Be sure to get to the park early to get yours!

Strider was the first GreenJackets player to debut with Atlanta since the affiliation began, and is having a Cy Young caliber year for the Braves this year!

Braves BuzzFest

Every Friday is a Braves Buzzfest at SRP Park. The GreenJackets will wear their special red jerseys and navy hats to celebrate our affiliation with the Atlanta Braves.

Feature Friday:

This week's featured food special is: the Polish Boy! Enjoy a polish sausage with coleslaw, french fries, and BBQ sauce only at the Back Nine grill.

The Featured Draft at the Kegstand will be half-priced Commonhouse Aleworks from 6-8pm.

Saturday, July 22nd vs. Fredericksburg Nationals (6:05 first pitch, gates open at 4:30)| Media partner: KICKS99

Military Appreciation Night!

Join the GreenJackets in honoring the women and men of the CSRA who serve our country. Military members, veterans, and their families can receive FREE general admission tickets to the game with a valid ID.

We encourage members of the military community to pick up their free tickets in advance from the SRP Park box office to guarantee entry.

Braves Organist Matthew Kaminski Appearance

Have a chance to meet legendary Braves organist Matthew Kaminski, as he visits SRP Park!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

What better way to spend your Saturday than taking your family out to the ballpark? Swing by their tent on the concourse for a pre-game player autograph session from 4:45-5:00pm

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, featuring Adam Harris Thompson from 4:30-5:30pm. Every Saturday fans can enjoy $6 White Claws until first pitch!

Sunday, June 23rd vs. Fredericksburg Nationals (1:35 pm first pitch, gates open at 12:00 pm)

Stuff The Bus Day + United Way of the CSRA Fundraiser - Presented by SRP Federal Credit Union and WOW! Internet, TV, and Phone!

The GreenJackets are proud to host this back-to-school drive at SRP Park! Fans are encouraged to bring school supplies to donate to the United Way of the CSRA, to help alleviate the financial hardships that can be associated with back-to-school shopping for many families in the CSRA.

Fans who bring donations will receive a voucher for a free hot dog and will be entered to win a FREE Apple TV, courtesy of WOW! Internet, TV, and Phone.

The first 100 fans to donate will get a free Coca-Cola beverage along with their free hot dog!

Sought after items include

Backpacks

Binders

Composition Notebooks

Pencils, Pens, Colored Pencils, Markers, Crayons, Highlighters

Dry Erase Markers

Dividers

Erasers

Folders

Glue Sticks

Hand Sanitizer

Index Cards

Kid-safe Scissors

Tissues

Sheet Protectors

Princess Day + Junior Jackets, presented by Episcopal Day School, Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners, and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

Kids 12 and under can join for FREE and get in for FREE! This week's theme is Princess Day, and your favorite princesses Anna and Elsa will be at the ballpark! The Jr. Jackets Kids Club for 2023 is presented by Episcopal Day School, Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners & the YMCA of Greater Augusta, and it may be the best one yet. Not a member? Join today for FREE to get in for FREE: Click here!

Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed

Join us for our Hollywood Feed Bark in the Park! Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America's pastime. Make sure to fill out the waiver at https://atmilb.com/39flDK7 before coming to the ballpark! Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the club level.

Sahlen Family Sunday!

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (12:30-1:00 pm) and post-game Kids Run the Bases.

To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2023 home games at SRP Park visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw

