Ballers Use Fifth Inning Push to Swipe Rain-Shortened Matchup with Pelicans on June 22

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - In a back-and-forth game with a total of three lead changes, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers earned victory in the final game of the first half of the Carolina League season, 5-4, in six innings Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Peyton Pallette tossed four innings in his eleventh start of the season, striking out three and allowing five hits and four runs. LHP Ben Beutel (W, 2-0) earned his second victory in relief, firing a shutout inning out of the bullpen and striking out one.

The Ballers tallied just three hits on the night, with a home run and a double from Tim Elko and a home run from Jacob Burke. Elko's league-leading 16th home run of the season in the first inning handed Kannapolis a 2-0 lead after one.

Myrtle Beach rallied with a four-run inning in the third, powered by an Andy Garriola RBI single and a Parker Chavers three-run home run, scurrying the visiting Pelicans to a 4-2 lead.

Just before the rain fell from the sky and forced the two sides to complete the night's game, Burke's two-run home run tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, followed soon after by a high fly ball into the night sky from Jhoneiker Betancourt that resulted in a Myrtle Beach fielding error, permitting Elko to score and sending the Ballers to a 5-4 lead just before the skies opened up.

With the completion of Thursday's game, the Carolina League standings reset, and a new chase begins Friday night for the second of two playoff spots in the division.

LHP Tyler Schweitzer gets the ball for the Ballers in Friday night's action at Atrium Health Ballpark against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with the first 1,000 fans being gifted a Cannon Ballers Hawaiian shirt, the most highly anticipated giveaway of the year.

