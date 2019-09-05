Kalamazoo Growlers Bring Mac & Cheese Fest to Homer Stryker Field

The Kalamazoo Growlers have been bringing all kinds of mouth-watering food and drink pairings together at the ballpark, including the Donut and Beer Festival, Taco and Tequila Festival and Bourbon & BBQ Country Jam.

Now, the Growlers are hosting a festival around America's favorite comfort foods, macaroni and cheese. The Undeniably Dairy Mac & Cheese Fest, presented by the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, will take place on Saturday, October 5 from 3 - 7 pm. This event will be open to all ages to sample unique varieties of mac and cheese while celebrating all things dairy. Craft beer sampling will also be available, along with live music, yard games, and informative exhibits and demonstrations highlighting Michigan's dairy industry. Event proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of South Central Michigan. Tickets are on sale now www.macandcheesemi.com.

Food vendors who are interested in participating in either event can contact dana@growlersbaseball.com.

