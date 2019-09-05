Rafters Announce Changes to Front Office

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Following the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 10th Anniversary Season, the team announces exciting changes to its front office staff as Hannah Jurgens is promoted to Assistant General Manager and Thomas Dyer transitions to Ticket Accounts Executive and Ballpark Operations Manager.

These personnel moves will allow the Rafters to build on a successful 2019 season in which over 45,000 Cranberry Crazies visited Historic Witter Field to see the team make a thrilling run into the Northwoods League Playoffs.

"I am thrilled to continue to have both Hannah and Thomas on staff for the 2020 season," said Rafters general manager Andy Francis. "I look forward to seeing a lot of growth in the 2020 season both for these two individuals and the organization as a whole."

Jurgens kick-started her baseball career as an intern with Wisconsin Rapids in 2018. She spent the 2019 season as the Rafters Accounts and Corporate Service Manager, working closely with corporate sponsors, package-holders and groups. In addition, Jurgens oversaw the Rafters promotional team as they consistently entertained fans throughout the summer.

In her new expanded role, Jurgens will continue to engage fans and corporate sponsors while managing the ticket office and hiring process for the Rafters. She will be responsible for bringing on interns and gameday staff for the 2020 season.

"Hannah has taken a big step forward in year one, which led to her promotion," Francis said. "She has an excellent handle on the organization and that understanding will have a positive impact on the rest of our staff."

Dyer enters his second season with the Rafters after serving as the Tickets Account Manager during the 2019 season. Dyer settled in quickly in Wisconsin Rapids, building relationships with current and potential fans as he helped find them the best entertainment options at Historic Witter Field.

After overseeing all aspects of food and beverage for the Rafters, Dyer now takes the lead in all aspects of day-to-day ballpark operations. He will continue to provide excellent customer service to Rafters fans as the Ticket Accounts Executive.

"Thomas is an exceptionally quick learner and has a knack for picking things up quickly and adjusting on the fly," Francis said. "Those are qualities I like to have in every member of my staff."

Excited for the return of Rafters baseball? To learn more about the 2020 season and ticket package options visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or stop by historic Witter Field. The Rafters front office is open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Thursday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

