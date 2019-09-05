Seth Mejias-Brean Becomes 20th Former Logger in MLB

2010 La Crosse Loggers infielder Seth Mejias-Brean made his Major League Baseball debut on Wednesday night, pinch-hitting in the ninth inning for the San Diego Padres. The 28-year-old Tucson, AZ native spent eight seasons in the minor leagues prior to getting the call on Tuesday afternoon.

Mejias-Brean batted .273 with a .747 on-base plus slugging percentage during his minor league career, totaling 904 hits including 150 doubles and 70 home runs for the Reds, Mariners, and Padres affiliates. 2019 was the second season Mejias-Brean spent entirely at the Triple-A level, setting a career-high .316 batting average before heading to the Show.

A product of the University of Arizona, Mejias-Brean was drafted in the 8th round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds as the starting third baseman of the Arizona Wildcats' College World Series championship team. In his 2012 championship season Seth batted .355 in 65 games for the Wildcats, collecting 94 hits and 22 doubles while striking out just 23 times.

Prior to joining Arizona, Mejias-Brean played in 54 games for the 2010 La Crosse Loggers, batting .239 with a .365 on-base percentage and 29 runs scored as the Loggers went 39-31.

Mejias-Brean becomes the 20th former Loggers player and 82nd Arizona product to reach the Major Leagues.

