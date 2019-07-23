Kaiser to Return for Fifth Season

HUNTSVILLE - Nolan Kaiser, the longest-tenured active Huntsville Havoc player will be returning for the 2019-20 season, the team announced today.

The Calgary, Alberta native will be entering his fifth season with the Havoc, after putting together his second-highest career point total (28) in 40 games during the 2018-19 season.

The 6-foot, 216 pounds defenseman showed a flair for the dramatic a season ago, netting two game-winners with less than a second on the clock, including the series clincher in the semifinal round of the SPHL playoffs against Knoxville.

Kaiser is the fourth member to sign from the coaches' protected list, joining fellow defenseman Pat Condon, forward Tyler Piacentini and goalie Max Milosek.

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.

Season Tickets

Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256)518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.

