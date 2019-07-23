Havoc and Marksmen Set to Host 2019 FA Camp

HUNTSVILLE - Huntsville Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo and Fayetteville Marksmen head coach Jesse Kallechy are hosting players from across North America this weekend in a free agent camp where they will be battling for a tryout agreement with the teams.

The players will report on Friday afternoon and will be on the ice at the Huntsville Municipal Ice Complex for two practices. Team Marksmen will hit the ice at 6:00 p.m. and Team Havoc will practice at 7:30 p.m. They return to the ice on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. for a scrimmage followed by a goalie session at 10:30 a.m.

A second scrimmage will take place on Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. with a goalie session to follow at 7:30 p.m. The camp will wrap up with a final scrimmage on Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Fans are invited and encouraged to attend all practices and scrimmages, free of charge.

Friday, July 26

6:00 - 7:15 p.m.: Fayetteville Marksmen Practice

7:30 - 8:45 p.m.: Huntsville Havoc Practice

Saturday, July 27

9:00 - 10:30 a.m.: Havoc vs. Marksmen Scrimmage

10:30 - 11:00 a.m.: Goalie Session

6:00 - 7:30 p.m.: Havoc vs. Marksmen Scrimmage

7:30 - 8:00 p.m.: Goalie Session

Sunday, July 28

9:00 - 10:15 a.m.: Havoc vs. Marksmen Scrimmage

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.

Season Tickets

Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256)518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.

