Kai Roberts Wins Rawlings Award

November 15, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award. This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2023 regular season.

Duluth Huskies outfielder Joshua Duarte leads the list of award winners. Duarte earned a Rawlings "Big Stick" by leading the league with an impressive .398 batting average.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in the Northwoods League since 2007 in addition to honoring the best fielders since 2002. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. The complete list of 2023 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award Winners is below.

Position Player NWL Team College Batting Average

C Drey Dirksen Willmar Stingers Augustana University .329

1B Kai Roberts Mankato MoonDogs University of Utah .346

2B Michael Hallquist Duluth Huskies University of Minnesota-Crookston .355

3B Dylan O'Connell Eau Claire Express Western Kentucky University .343

SS Elliot Good Waterloo Bucks Central Connecticut State University .337

OF Joshua Duarte Duluth Huskies Georgetown College .398

OF Tyler Ganus Kokomo Jackrabbits University of Oregon .345

OF Dalton Pearson Wausau Woodchucks Georgia State University .339

To be eligible a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title. A player must have a minimum of 2.7 plate appearances per team game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.