Grandpa's Lonely Christmas

November 15, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







Christmas can be a happy time for most. A time filled with family, friends, and so many memories that last a lifetime with the ones you love. Recent polls show that 67% of adults say that they feel happy when thinking about spending time with family and friends during the holiday season.

But it isn't all warm cookies and cocoa for the older folks in our lives...

One in four grandparents say that they feel lonely with Christmas being one of the only times that they get to see their grandchildren and even their own kids. Feeling isolated in their own homes and losing touch with friends they've had for years, grandma and grandpa wait all year for December to roll around and for carols to ring in the air. Surveys show that Americans over the age of 65 feel a surge of energy in their lives when around their family. Citing that the younger generations keep them busy and active while getting to spend time with their children allows them to bring back memories once forgotten.

Who wouldn't want to bring back fond memories during the holidays? From the first time they enjoyed a baseball game with their father, to the first Christmas being married, to the first present they were able to give to their own children. Looking back is all that our grandparents can do at their age...

Until now.

Christmas shouldn't be the only time that you get to see your grandparents this year and because of this, we created a Family Flock 4 & 7 game pack that is specifically designed to allow you and your grandparents to spend some well deserved quality time together.

Give them the gift of their generation and enjoy the game that they grew up watching with their family while spending time outside of the holidays with free year round events.

This Christmas gift also comes with:

All You Can Eat. You get all of the hot dogs, burgers, chips, soda and water you want for 90 minutes. This is in your own section of the ballpark so no waiting in concession lines. We hired local restaurant owner, Shane Cornelius to join the Larks as our food and beverage consultant to help provide an exceptional experience with Flock Members.

Free Gifts. Receive a team jersey and hat so you match as a family and the players on the field.

The Best 4 or 7 Games. Fireworks nights, custom theme nights, and more. Dates for Flock Members are chosen in the new year but they are always flexible to accommodate your schedule. Read about that next.

Ticket Exchange Program. You can exchange any unused tickets for tickets to another regular season home game of your choice based around your schedule.

Very Affordable. All of this will only cost you $25/game. It's affordable family fun in Bismarck that guarantees you 4 or 7 nights with grandparents and grandchildren and more family.

Payment Plan. We even have an easy payment plan that allows you to pay as you go. Ask us about how families set up payments between today and the start of the Larks season.

With the 4 or 7 game plan, you get one game every two weeks during the season, exclusive access to deals and other events before the general public, which is perfect to see your grandparents on a more regular basis and get them out of the house.

In order to reserve your 4 or 7 game pack, click the button below to buy today or you can fill out the form below and we will contact you about the Flock Membership. You can also call us at 701-557-7600. Seating locations will be determined on a first come, first serve basis.

And do so soon! This is our best offer of the year and there were 87 families that made the decision to purchase this for grandparents last year. Your gift could get that to 100 families brought together at Larks games next year.

