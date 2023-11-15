Dock Spiders Announce Merchandise and Ticket Specials for the Holiday Season

November 15, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Let the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders be your one-stop spot this holiday shopping season! Cyber Week ticket specials, merchandise deals, and free shipping offers will highlight the coming weeks. The popular Kwik Trip Grand Slam Ticket Package will also return for the 2024 season.

Cyber Weekend - November 24-27

All hats 25% off

Free shipping on all online orders over $50

Cyber Week Ticket Special - November 27-December 1

8 undated box seat ticket vouchers and a first pitch certificate - all for $80

Jersey Sale - November 30-December 17

All game worn and replica jerseys 25% off (while supplies last)

Free Shipping Week - December 4-11

Free shipping on all online orders over $50

Last-Minute Gifts - December 18-22

Surprise Specials (in-store only)

COMING SOON! - The Kwik Trip Grand Slam Ticket Package Returns for the 2024 Season!

For just $50, the Kwik Trip Grand Slam Ticket Package features four (4) undated box seat ticket vouchers, one (1) bobblehead from the 2023 season, and one (1) $5 Kwik Trip gift card. Available soon!

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League plan on Memorial Day (May 29). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. For a limited time, each ticket package (starting at just 7 games) purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.