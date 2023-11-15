Rockers to Host Championship Celebration for Fans on Thursday, November 16th

November 15, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - On Thursday, November 16th the Green Bay Rockers will host a party in the TDS Club at Capital Credit Union Park to celebrate the team's Championship season and Organization of the Year award with fans.

The entire community is invited to join in the celebration from 4:30-7pm which will include complimentary beer and soda, incredible merchandise deals, giveaways, an opportunity to take photos with the Northwoods League trophy, renew ticket packages, and chance to spend time with fellow Rockers fans and front office staff to reminisce about the magical 2023 season.

The Rockers Team Apparel Fan Shop has been transformed for the celebration tomorrow to allow fans an opportunity to get some early holiday shopping done. The Rodac Suites have turned into three mini stores with each room containing discounted items for $10, $20, and $30-some over 50% off! Rockers Championship merchandise will also be available for purchase at the event. For every $50 spent, fans will receive an entry into a drawing for an opportunity to win an all-inclusive Rodac Suite for one game during the 2024 season ($750 value).

The Rockers' Northwoods League Baseball Organization of the Year honor comes after a season which saw the team win its first Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series Championship in the 17-year history of the franchise. The Rockers ended the season with a 41-31 overall record in the regular season and posted a perfect 4-0 record in the postseason. Green Bay had 54,271 fans come through the gates over 36 games for a 1,508 average for Rockers games and over 100,000 in total for all events held at Capital Credit Union Park in 2023.

Ticket package renewals are underway for the 2024 season. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.