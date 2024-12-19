Kabion Ento Signs for Two Years

December 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that they have signed American defensive back Kabion Ento to a two-year. He will be with the team through 2026.

Ento (6'1'', 190 lbs.) participated in all 18 regular season games as a starter. In his second season with the Alouettes, the 28-year-old American recorded 56 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and forced two fumbles.

He arrived with the Alouettes in 2023, playing 15 regular season games. The former University of Colorado player recorded 48 defensive tackles, three interceptions, including one that turned into a touchdown. In the playoffs, he started all three games, including the Grey Cup game. In the championship game, the 28-year-old registering an interception, while forcing fumble, and two pass deflections.

From 2019 to 2022, he was a member of the Green Bay Packers.

"Kabion has emerged as one of our key players over the last two years in our lineup," says Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. "He was dominant at the end of the season and throughout the 2023 playoffs. This contract was a priority for us, and we are extremely happy to have it settled."

