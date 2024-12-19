Riders Announce 2025 Coaching and Football Operations Staff
December 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are pleased to announce the Roughriders' Coaching and Football Operations staff for the 2025 Canadian Football League season.
New additions for the 2025 campaign are Travis Brown (Linebackers) and Josh Donnelly (Offensive Assistant). The remaining members of the 2024 Coaching and Football Operations Staff will continue in their roles for the 2025 season.
Travis Brown
Linebackers Coach
Brown joins the Roughriders for his eighth season coaching CFL linebackers. He spent the previous six seasons with the B.C. Lions (2019-24), where under his leadership linebackers Bo Lokombo and Jordan Williams won the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian Award (2021) and Most Outstanding Rookie Award (2021) respectively. Before joining the B.C. Lions, Brown spent two years as the linebackers coach of the Edmonton Elks (2018-19) coaching J.C. Sherritt, who earned 100 tackles in his final season as a player in 2018, and current Roughriders Player Personnel Coordinator Larry Dean, who was the Elks' unanimous nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019. After playing two seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, Brown transitioned to coaching the linebackers at his alma mater, Fresno State, for two seasons (2017-18).
Josh Donnelly
Offensive Assistant
Josh Donnelly joins the Roughriders after spending the last two seasons as a coach for the University of Regina Rams. Donnelly began coaching at the U of R in 2023 as the Pass Game Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach. Under Donnelly, quarterback Owen Sieben was named the Canada West Rookie of the Year. In 2024,Donnellywas promoted to Offensive Coordinator and helped lead the Rams to a Hardy Cup and an at-home national semi-final appearance (Mitchell Bowl).
Full biographies of all Roughriders Coaches and Football Operations Staff can be found here.
Football Operations
Vice President, Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day
Assistant General Manager Paul Jones
Assistant General Manager Kyle Carson
Director, Football Operations Jordan Greenly
Coordinator, Player Personnel Larry Dean
Coaching Staff
Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Corey Mace
Offensive Coordinator Marc Mueller
Special Teams Coordinator Kent Maugeri
Offensive Line Edwin Harrison
Receivers Marquay McDaniel
Running Backs Anthony Vitale
Offensive Assistant Josh Donnelly
Defensive Backs and Pass Game Coordinator Joshua Bell
Defensive Line Phillip Daniels
Linebackers Travis Brown
Defensive Assistant Jordan Linnen
Assistant Special Teams Jeff Higgins
Equipment Staff
Manager, Equipment Gordon Gilroy
Assistant Manager, Equipment Ty Robinson
Video Staff
Manager, Video and Analytics Nick Bowley
Video and Analytics Nathan Schellenberg
Video and Analytics Michael Woytowich
Health & Wellness
Head Athletic Therapist Greg Mayer
Assistant Head Athletic Therapist Brooke Kosolofski
Head, Strength and Conditioning Dan Farthing
Team Chaplain Jared LaCoste
