K-Wings Reveal Fan-Designed Jersey Contest Winner

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday the winner of the team's fourth Fan-Designed Jersey Contest, presented by Discover Kalamazoo.

Following a record number of fan votes, a jersey designed by Kristopher Kern was chosen as the winner. The jersey will be worn by the K-Wings on December 31, 2021, in a game against the Tulsa Oilers.

Interested parties were encouraged to submit a jersey/sock design showcasing something highlighting the Kalamazoo community. These jerseys will be worn during game action and then auctioned off at the conclusion of the contest, with the proceeds benefiting the First Day Shoe Fund.

"I'm passionate about sports design and hockey design has always been something of a hobby," said Kern. "To have it go from a sketch on a Post-It note to a design concept to something that will have a much broader appeal and have an impact on a charitable level is amazing."

The prize for winning this year's contest includes tickets to the Dec. 31 game, a K-Wings Fan Experience, and the opportunity to be the Puck Dropper of the Game. Kern also will receive a personalized specialty jersey that night with a custom name and number.

"When I saw the contest this year, I started doing some research on Kalamazoo," said Kern, an Oklahoma City resident. "The aeronautical museum Air Zoo was one of the first things that stuck out because it was a pretty close association with the team name and the city nickname of 'The Zoo'."

The Kalamazoo Wings received jersey designs from around North America and narrowed the field down to 10 finalists after a difficult selection process. A record number of votes were then cast during a week-long voting period, and Kern's design was selected the winner.

A full 2021-22 promotional schedule will be revealed in the coming weeks, and single-game tickets will go on sale in September.

The K-Wings open the 2021-22 season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Fans can guarantee seats to the Home Opener by purchasing a Home Opener Ticket Package or securing a Season Ticket Plan.

