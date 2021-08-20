Nailers Re-Sign Louis-Philip Guindon

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their fifth player signing of the 2021 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon to an ECHL contract.

Guindon, 26, joined the Nailers in the middle of May, after starting his professional career with the division rival Fort Wayne Komets. Louis-Philip got put to the test immediately when he arrived in Wheeling, as he stopped 44 of the 46 shots he faced in his debut against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The netminder went on to make 30 or more saves in all five of his starts with the team, including another 44-save effort at South Carolina, as well as a 34-save performance to earn a victory in the season finale against the Indy Fuel. Guindon finished his rookie season with a 7-7-2 record, a 3.29 goals against average, and an .886 save percentage. Although his record was better with Fort Wayne, Louis-Philip's save percentage was .030 higher as a Nailer.

"Louis-Philip Guindon is a pleasure to coach, and we were fortunate to get him this past season," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "His work ethic is impeccable, and his competitive nature is something that we want to see in all of our players."

Prior to turning pro, the native of Montréal, Quebec enjoyed a successful amateur career, as he played four seasons of junior hockey in the QMJHL, then attended McGill University, where he majored in Exercise Physiology, while playing four seasons for the Redmen. Guindon posted a winning record in all eight of those seasons, including a pair of 32-win campaigns with Drummondville and Rimouski. 2014-15 was one of Louis-Philip's most memorable seasons, as he was acquired by the Océanic, who went on to win the President's Cup, thanks to his 11-1 record in the playoffs. Louis-Philip earned more hardware at McGill, as he was named USports (OUA East) Goaltender of the Year twice, and was named to the USports (OUA East) First All-Star Team twice.

"I am excited to return to Wheeling, as this is the best situation for me with great opportunity," Guindon said. "Looking at the players who have been signing, we have lots of names that I recognize, and we have lots of potential. I am excited to get back and be around the guys again."

Louis-Philip Guindon and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10.

