Zimmer Back with Bits for 21-22 Season

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced that forward Max Zimmer has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Zimmer, a Medina, MN native, joined the Swamp Rabbits for the 2020-21 season, having made his professional debut a season prior with the Charlotte Checkers. In 56 regular season games in Greenville, Zimmer totaled 34 points and 18 goals.

"Max had a good rookie season for Greenville, and we believe year two will be even better," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "Zimmer is a dynamic, offensive player with a great overall skill set and game changing ability, which we saw numerous times last season. His attitude and fun-loving approaching make him a big part of our culture, and it's great to have him returning."

The Carolina Hurricanes draft pick during the 2016 NHL Entry Draft (4th Rd-#104) recorded his first playoff goal in the Swamp Rabbits 3-2 loss to the South Carolina Stingrays during the Eastern Conference Finals.

