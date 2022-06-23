K-Wings Extend NHL Affiliation with Columbus Blue Jackets

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings announced the team has renewed their affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, and American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters, for the 2022-23 season on Thursday.

"We enjoyed working with Head Coach Nick Bootland and the K-Wings organization last season as they offered a great place for some of our prospects to play and develop," said Blue Jackets Director of Player Personnel Chris Clark, who oversees hockey operations for the club's professional affiliates. "The Blue Jackets and Monsters are pleased to continue that relationship as Kalamazoo will once again be our ECHL affiliate for the 2022-23 campaign."

This will be the fourth season Columbus has trusted Kalamazoo with its player development. The two first partnered from 2014 thru 2016, and seven K-Wings players earned call-ups to the Blue Jackets' AHL affiliates in Springfield (2014-2015) and Lake Erie (2015-2016).

Last season, four players earned call-ups to the Blue Jackets' AHL affiliate in Cleveland (2021-22), playing 77 games combined with the Monsters. Goaltender Jet Greaves shined for the K-Wings in the first half of the season (10-5, .305 GAA, .907 S%), splitting time between Cleveland and Kalamazoo until his final call up on January 3. The standout netminder's performance in Cleveland over the next month earned Greaves an NHL contract with Columbus on February 20.

"We're excited to continue our affiliation with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Monsters," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "Chris Clark, and the entire Blue Jackets organization, understands the importance of developing the player and the person. Columbus also does a tremendous job integrating our players within their system, and we look forward to building on that synergy this season."

Throughout the K-Wings 48-year history, the team has been affiliated with the Detroit Red Wings (1974-1987), Philadelphia Flyers (1984-1987; 2009-2010), Vancouver Canucks (1984-1987; 2011-2015; 2017-2021), Minnesota North Stars (1987-1993), Dallas Stars (1993-2000), San Jose Sharks (2009-2010), New York Islanders (2010-2011), New Jersey Devils (2011-2012), St. Louis Blues (2013-2014), Columbus Blue Jackets (2014-2016; 2021-Present), and Tampa Bay Lightning (2016-2017).

