Grizzlies Sign Raabe and Shearer for Upcoming Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced their first two signings of the 2022-2023 season as forward Dakota Raabe and defenseman James Shearer return to the club for the upcoming season.

Raabe scored 3 goals and 4 assists in 10 regular season games for Utah last season. Raabe added 6 points in 14 playoff games (2 goals, 4 assists). Raabe scored 3 goals on April 15, 2022 vs Idaho in the game where Utah clinched the Mountain Division championship for the first time in team history. Raabe played with Sacred Heart University in the 2021-22 season as a graduate transfer. Raabe played at the University of Michigan from 2017-2021.

Shearer scored 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) in 13 games for Utah as the end of the 2021-22 regular season after completing a 3-year college career at the University of Calgary. Shearer was the captain of the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings in the 2017-18 season.

