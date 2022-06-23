Fuel Sign First Player of 2022-23

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with forward Chris Van Os-Shaw in the team's first player signing of the 2022-23 season.

Van Os-Shaw, 25, returns to the Fuel after signing an Amateur Tryout Contract with the team on April 5, 2022. In the six games he played with the Fuel, he notched three goals and three assists, tallying points in four out of those six games. He scored the game-winning goal on April 16, 2022 at home (final score 4-2) vs division rival Cincinnati Cyclones in the Fuel's last game of the 2021-22 season.

Prior to going pro, Van Os-Shaw finished his collegiate career at the NCAA's Division I American International College. The 6'2", 201-pound forward skated in 36 games for the 2021-22 Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) Championship winning AIC Yellow Jackets, earning seven goals, eight assists and 41 penalty minutes.

Before starting his collegiate career, Van Os-Shaw tallied 97 points (51 goals and 46 assists) in 59 games with the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL)'s Spruce Grove Saints in 2017-18. He helped the Saints to a 2018 AJHL Championship victory and was named the league's Most Valuable Player as well as the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL)'s Player of the Year. CLICK TO VIEW VAN OS-SHAW'S CAREER STATS Van Os-Shaw on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"I was able to play the last few games with Indy last season, which was a great experience to get a feel for the pro level and being able to build a relationship with the team and coaching staff! It's very exciting for me to have the opportunity to come back next season and have a sense of what to expect in terms of fans, coaching staff and friendships. It is a top-notch organization with amazing fans, amazing coaching staff and a great place to play pro hockey. I am very thankful for the opportunity to play here next season. Go Fuel!"

