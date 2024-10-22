Justin Crawford to Represent Team USA at Premier 12 Tournament in November

October 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Former BlueClaws OF Justin Crawford will represent Team USA at the Premier 12 Tournament that begins on November 9th in Mexico.

The Phillies first-round pick in the 2022 draft (Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas), Crawford opened the season with the BlueClaws and hit .301 in 70 games with six home runs and 27 stolen bases. He then was promoted to Double-A Reading on July 12th and hit .333 there in 40 games, adding three home runs and 15 stolen bases.

Crawford went 3-4 in his final BlueClaws game to get over the .300 mark and at the time of his promotion, led the South Atlantic League with 88 hits.

He joined BlueClaws SS Aidan Miller in representing the Phillies at the MLB Futures Game in Arlington, Texas in July as part of the MLB All-Star festivities.

At .317, he had the sixth highest batting average of any player in Minor League Baseball this season with at least 400 at bats.

Crawford is the #3 prospect in the organization and the #53 overall prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline.

The Premier 12 features two groups of six teams each that play a five team round robin. The top two teams in each group advance to the finals in the Tokyo Dome. Team USA is in Group A joining Mexico, Venezuela, the Netherlands, Panama, and Puerto Rico. Group B games will be played in Chinese Taipei and Nagoya, Japan, includes those two hosts, plus South Korea, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Australia.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.