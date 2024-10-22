Former BlueClaws Headed to Adelaide for ABL Season

October 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Several BlueClaws are headed to Adelaide, Australia to play for the Adelaide Giants, bidding for their third consecutive Australian Baseball League title.

Five members of the Phillies organization that have played for the BlueClaws will represent the Giants this year: Estibenzon Jimenez, Trent Farquhar, Luis Caicuto, Mitch Neunborn and Matt Osterberg.

The official announcement was made the by the Giants this week.

Neunborn spent most of the season with the BlueClaws, going 5-5 with a 2.39 ERA over 14 starts. His longest outing of 6.2 innings came on August 16th against Winston-Salem, in which he allowed one unearned run. An Australia native, Neunborn signed with the Phillies in 2023. He played for Australia in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Farquhar began the year with Clearwater and joined the BlueClaws in July. With the Threshers, he hit .257 in 38 games with 19 stolen bases after he hit .314 in 32 games with the Threshers. He finished the season with Double-A Reading. He was signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2023 from Michigan State.

Caicuto split the season between Clearwater and Jersey Shore. The 21 year old from Venezuela threw out 10 base-stealers with the BlueClaws.

Jimenez, a 22 year old from Venezuela, spent the season with the BlueClaws, striking out 85 batters in 82 innings pitched. He threw scoreless outings in three of his last four and four of his last six appearances this season.

Osterberg was a BlueClaw in 2023, where he went 8-5 with a 3.61 ERA before a promotion to Double-A Reading. He spent all of 2024 with Reading, making 18 starts. The 25 year old was a 15th round pick in 2021 from St. Cloud State.

The Giants are once again managed by Chris Adamson, who managed the BlueClaws in 2021 and served as a coach with Jersey Shore in 2023. They open the season at Sydney on November 15th.

2023 BlueClaws Nick Ward (currently in the Braves organization) and Rixon Wingrove (currently in the Twins organization) are also a part of the Giants team this season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.