Introducing the Hickory Goat-Karts

October 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Goat-Karts logo

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Goat-Karts logo(Hickory Crawdads)

Racing to the field next season is the newest Crawdads' alternate identity: the Hickory Goat-Karts!

The logo depicts a scarfed and goggled goat riding in a wooden race car, blending Hickory's roots in the wagon industry and racing.

One of Hickory's first major industries was wagon making. The Piedmont Wagon Company helped propel the city's growth in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, making over 1,000 wagons per month at its peak. Their wagons were easily recognizable by their dark green bodies, red wheels, and yellow trim. While the wagons were typically pulled by horses, they had a model designed for children's recreation that was pulled by goats known as goat carts.

The Goat-Karts identity also pulls upon Hickory's roots in the racing industry. The city's short track is nationally known and is known as the "Birthplace of NASCAR stars". The 'Dads have leaned into racing before, hosting the Crawdad Cup Championship in 1995 as part of Motor Head Mondays where drivers took 20 swings to hit softballs out of the Frans. The featured drivers included Jeff Gordon, Ward Burton, Todd Bodine, Sterling Marlin, and Dale Jarrett.

Merchandise including shirts, jerseys, stickers, a snapback hat, and a trucker hat are available now in-store and online. Fitted 59Fifty hats from New Era are also available for online pre-order. The GoTeez Locker Room is open Monday-Thursday 9am to 5pm. If no one is in the store, please stop by the ticket office or call 828-322-3000 and we will be happy to assist you.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.