Jupiter Scores 6 Unanswered, Comes Back to Beat Mets 6-3

May 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads came from behind to beat the St. Lucie Mets 6-3 on Friday at Clover Park.

The Mets enjoyed a 3-0 lead through five innings but the game started to unravel in the sixth inning. Jupiter scored three runs (two unearned) to tie the game. The Hammerheads started the inning with three singles to load the bases against Kade Morris. Jesus Hernandez lofted a sac fly to make it 3-1. A throwing error on catcher Ronald Hernandez brought in a second run. John Cruz tied the game 3-3 on a ground out.

The Hammerheads took the lead in the seventh. Renny Hidalgo worked a leadoff walk. He stole second base and advanced to third on a sac bunt. A ground ball hit to third base by JT Mabry was dropped by Colin Houck for an error and Hidalgo scored to make it 4-3.

Ryan Ignoffo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning for a 6-3 Jupiter advantage.

Four Jupiter relievers combined to no-hit the Mets over the final 5.0 innings. Justin Storm pitched a scoreless sixth inning to get the win. Nigel Belgrave only needed nine pitches in a perfect ninth for his FSL-leading fifth save.

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson (hip) made his second rehab start with St. Lucie. Peterson pitched 3.0 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. He did not walk a batter and struck out four. Peterson threw 39 pitches.

Morris took the loss. He gave up six runs (three earned) over 4.1 innings.

The Mets opened the scoring in the first inning when Jesus Baez scored from third base on a wild pitch by Thomas White.

Boston Baro crushed a two-run triple in the third inning to put the Mets up 3-0. Baro was trying for an inside-the-park home run but stumbled going around third base and was thrown out trying to retreat.

The Mets committed a season-high five errors. They had not made more than two errors in a game prior to Friday. The Mets' six-game home winning streak was snapped.

The Mets (12-13) and Hammerheads (16-9) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Star Wars Night at the ballpark with the Mets wearing special Mandalorian jerseys and Star Wars themed entertainment throughout the game. There will be no postgame fireworks due to dry conditions.

