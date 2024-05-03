Lights Out Part Ii: Bradenton Blanks Fort Myers For Second Straight Night

BRADENTON, FL - For the second straight evening, the Bradenton Marauders toss a shutout in a 4-0 victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

After Paulshawn Pasqualotto (0-2) and Carlson Reed (1-1) tossed a few scoreless frames, Bradenton broke through in the fourth inning. Eddy Rodriguez doubled, and Kalae Harrison singled to begin the inning before a fielder's choice placed runners at first and third with one out. The next batter, Solomon Maguire, singled on a bunt to first base to score Rodriguez to push the Marauders in front 1-0.

Bradenton tacked on two more runs in the fifth. Omar Alfonzo singled and Shalin Polanco doubled with one-out to place two runners in scoring position for Rodriguez who singled to right-centerfield to score both runners. Rodriguez finished the night 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs, a walk, and a run scored.

Jesus Castillo singled, then stole second and third base in the seventh, before scoring on a groundout by Polanco to make it 4-0 Marauders. Polanco ended the night 2-for-3 with a double, RBI, walk, and a run.

Reed ended up striking out three in five scoreless frames, followed by Peyton Stumbo and Magdiel Cotto who combined for Bradenton's fourth shutout of the season, and third within the last week.

The Marauders' pitching staff hasn't allowed a run in 21.0 frames with the last Mighty Mussels run scoring in the sixth inning on Wednesday.

Garret Forrester's 11-game on-base streak came to an end on Friday night, it was the Marauders second-longest on-base streak of the season.

The Marauders and Mighty Mussels continue their six-game series on Saturday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton will send LHP Michael Kennedy (0-1, 3.71) to the hill while Fort Myers turns to RHP Ty Langenberg (0-2, 4.70).

