George Klassen Named FSL Pitcher of the Month

May 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

The season's initial monthly awards have been handed out by Minor League Baseball in the Florida State League, and Threshers' right-hander George Klassen was named the FSL Pitcher of the Month for April 2024.

Klassen dominated on the hill in his first month as a professional, striking out 32 batters in 21.0 innings without allowing an earned run. He earned the win in his first two career starts and allowed five walks and seven hits in April.

Klassen proved his status as a strikeout pitcher from the beginning of the month, starting and winning the Threshers' second game of the season with one hit allowed and nine strikeouts in Bradenton. He struck out seven or more batters in each of his four starts to begin his professional career while allowing 13 baserunners over 21.0 innings in April.

Klassen finished the month as the only pitcher in minor league baseball to throw 20.0 or more innings without allowing an earned run. Klassen's first start of May is Friday, May 3, when he gets the ball on the road against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

