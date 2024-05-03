Morabito Named FSL Player of the Month

May 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced today that St. Lucie Mets outfielder Nick Morabito has been named the Florida State League Player of the Month for April.

In April Morabito batted .397/.518/.529 and led the FSL in average (.397), hits (27), on-base percentage (.518) and OPS (1.047). He was second in total bases (36) and fourth in triples (two), stolen bases (nine) and slugging percentage (.529). He recorded seven multi-hit games and hit in seven straight games to end the month.

Morabito, 20, was drafted by New York as a compensation round pick (75th overall) in 2022 out of Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C.

