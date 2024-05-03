Morabito Named FSL Player of the Month
May 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced today that St. Lucie Mets outfielder Nick Morabito has been named the Florida State League Player of the Month for April.
In April Morabito batted .397/.518/.529 and led the FSL in average (.397), hits (27), on-base percentage (.518) and OPS (1.047). He was second in total bases (36) and fourth in triples (two), stolen bases (nine) and slugging percentage (.529). He recorded seven multi-hit games and hit in seven straight games to end the month.
Morabito, 20, was drafted by New York as a compensation round pick (75th overall) in 2022 out of Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from May 3, 2024
- George Klassen Named FSL Pitcher of the Month - Clearwater Threshers
- Morabito Named FSL Player of the Month - St. Lucie Mets
- Lights Out: Marauders Nearly No-Hit Fort Myers, Complete Shutout - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.